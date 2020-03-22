Sonam Kapoor's Loose Fitted Clothes Fuel Pregnancy Rumours, Here's The Truth

Rumours of Sonam Kapoor being pregnant with Anand Ahuja's baby had been abuzz since quite some time now. However, a new report has denied them all as baseless.

As per a report, a source has said, "The rumours of Sonam's pregnancy are false and baseless."

Recently, a video of Sonam talking to her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja from a window, had given rise to this speculation. While the actress was talking to her from a distance, in the time of self quarantine and social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, what caught attention was her loosely fitted clothes. This fueled the rumours that Sonam is indeed hiding her baby bump by sporting such outfits.

Sonam recently came back from London with husband Anand Ahuja, and has been in self-quarantine, joining the likes of various other actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others.

The actress was recently trolled for standing up for Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor, who did not follow the self isolation rules after having travelled overseas. Speaking in Kanika's defence, Sonam tweeted, "Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi (sic)." Sonam also met with several counter arguments by her own fans and followers.

A user wrote, "By now we all know that you aren't too bright. But still let make things clear to you. Read slowly: irrespective of when she came, she was supposed to follow a self discipline of maintaining social distancing for 14 days. You ve just come back - you are supposed to do the same (sic)." Another user wrote, "Indians staying in India were not at risk in holi."

