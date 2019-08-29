Sonam Kapoor's Luck Leads to Victory in The Zoya Factor Trailer

The makers of The Zoya Factor, a film based on the novel of the same name by Anuja Chauhan, have released the first trailer of the film, and it’s quite funny and engaging. It features Sonam Kapoor in the lead who somehow becomes the lucky mascot for the Indian cricket team.

There’s an anecdote behind her luck though—she was born on the day India won its first world cup in 1983. However, her real life story is very different from how the world perceives her. Kapoor, in the trailer video, says that she has been unlucky in love and her professional career.

And then she meets the captain of the current Indian team, played by Dulquer Salmaan. She also catches the attention of another Indian cricketer Robin Rawal, played by Angad Bedi. She soon becomes the national headline as everybody expects her to win matches for India.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the trailer has been edited with a lot of pace. It keeps the viewers engaged and ultimately makes them interested in the film.

It will also be another chance for the director Sharma to return to the comedy zone. His last film was Parmanu, but he came to limelight with films like Tere Bin Laden and The Shaukeens.

The Zoya Akhtar will hit the screens on September 20, 2019.

