»
1-min read

Sonam Kapoor's Nutritionist Spills the Beans on Her Special Diet for Cannes 2019

Sonam Kapoor follows a special workout and diet routine to prepare herself for all the high fashion dresses at Cannes.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 16, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor's Nutritionist Spills the Beans on Her Special Diet for Cannes 2019
Sonam Kapoor follows a special workout and diet routine to prepare herself for all the high fashion dresses at Cannes.
Sonam Kapoor, who has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival, is known to be a trendsetter when it comes to fashion. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress, who recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Anand Ahuja, has always grabbed eyeballs with her personal style.

Sonam is all set to take to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this year and her personal trainer and celebrity nutritionist, Radhika Karle, recently revealed more about the actress' Cannes prep.

Talking to Filmfare.com, the nutritionist revealed that Sonam religiously alters her diet a month before the film festival begins to get in the desired shape and literally puts her best foot forward.

Elaborating on Sonam's red carpet look, Karle further said, "Red carpet outings involve high slit gowns and backless outfits, so we keep the leg work though. There is as much emphasis on upper body workout because one needs to have a toned back to flaunt those dresses. I train with her and we work out on a combo trailer, which is a pilates machine and some traditional mat pilates routines in the mornings. Her evenings are dedicated to weight training and cardio. It involves interval training where she walks for a minute and then jogs. She picked up spinning when she was in Los Angeles recently and continues to do that as well."

The nutritionist also revealed details about Sonam Kapoor's diet and said that the actress loves gorging on homemade food and even eats a special Keto chocolate. Karle went on to say that Sonam follows a light a vegetarian diet which includes a lot of fluids like coconut water and a concoction of broken down protein which she drinks when she is working out. "She also prefers to eat simple home-cooked food like roti, daal, sabzi," Karle said.

Sonam has come a long way from her cheat meal days and follows a disciplined diet, the nutritionist revealed, adding "a cheat meal for Sonam now would be something like Keto coffee or chocolate - so maybe a Keto Mocha Coffee which I really don't want her to be having."

