Sonam Kapoor's Pregnancy: Boney Kapoor Confirms 'There Will Be a Party After Delivery'

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor recently announced her pregnancy with her husband Anand Anuja. While social media is still flooded with fans congratulating the couple, Sonam’s uncle Boney Kapoor has now also expressed happiness and excitement for the baby coming soon.

Recently, Boney Kapoor talked about Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy and revealed that everyone in the family is super excited. “Everybody is elated. Mohit Marwah’s daughter was born, now there is one good news from Sonam, and Mohit’s brother’s wife is also expecting. So there is good news all around. I spoke to Sonam, she had called me to give the news,” he told Pinkvilla.

On being asked if the family is planning to celebrate the big news with a party soon, Sonam’s filmmaker uncle refused but added that there will be a party once the baby arrives. “No party as of now, but after the delivery, there will be a party,” Boney Kapoor added.

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on March 21. Back then, she took to social media and dropped a picture flaunting her baby bump. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," she wrote.

Anil Kapoor too had reshared Sonam’s maternity photoshoot pictures on his Instagram account. “Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful!@sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news! 🙏🏻♥️" he had written.

Later, Sonam revealed how the first three months had been very tough in an interview with Vogue India and said, “It’s been tough—nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is.” She had also added, “If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own. The reason we’re all here is to change and become better versions of ourselves. So that evolution is something I look forward to.”

