Sonam Kapoor's Request to Dad Anil Kapoor and His Buddy Jackie Shroff

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has a special request to her father Anil Kapoor and his good friend Jackie Shroff.

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has a special request to her father Anil Kapoor and his good friend Jackie Shroff. Anil recently posted a video of him walking down a serene beach in Alibaug. The post caught the attention of his "Ram Lakhan" co-star Jackie Shroff, who commented: "Awesome Lakhan".

Seeing Jackie Shroff's comment, Sonam couldn't resist herself and asked the veteran actors to do a movie together. "Do a movie together," Sonam tweeted.

Apart from the 1989 superhit "Ram Lakhan", Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have co-starred in numerous hits of the eighties and the nineties, including "Yudh", "Karma", "Parinda", "Kala Bazaar" and "1942: A Love Story".

Meanwhile, Sonam had spent three months of lockdown in Delhi at her in-laws' residence. She flew to Mumbai to be with her parents and siblings ahead of her birthday on June 9. In July, she flew to London with her husband Anand Ahuja.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's romance-drama The Zoya Factor.

