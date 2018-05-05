GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sonam Ki Shaadi Prep Is In Full Swing; Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez Begin Sangeet Practice

The preparations for "Sonam Ki Shaadi" are in full swing.

News18.com

Updated:May 5, 2018, 12:13 PM IST
Sonam Ki Shaadi Prep Is In Full Swing; Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez Begin Sangeet Practice
Image: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani
The wedding announcement of actor Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja has left the tinsel town beaming with happiness. While the Kapoor residence is simmering with lights outside, the stars are adding sparkle inside. Sonam's film industry friends are pouring in at her place in large numbers to congratulate the bride-to-be and to prep for the upcoming pre-wedding functions.

In several video snippets shared on Instagram, the likes of Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kunal Rawal are seen preparing dance sequences for the star-studded sangeet night.

In one of the videos, both KJo and Varun are busy updating their Instagram stories while Arjun is behind the camera recording them.



In yet another video, designer Kunal is seen dancing along with other friends and cousins while Varun continues to poke fun at him.



The clan can be seen dancing to Salman Khan's popular track Swag se swagat.





In another video snippet, veteran actor Anupam Kher also visited Sonam's residence to wish her the bride-to-be joy and prosperity.

