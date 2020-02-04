Take the pledge to vote

Sonam Reacts to Anil Kapoor's Pic with Dawood, Fans Gush Over Kareena-Taimur Pics from Armaan Jain's Wedding

Sonam Kapoor gave it back to trolls who asked her to explain an old picture of her father Anil Kapoor with Dawood Ibrahim. Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur's photos from Armaan Jain's wedding have gone viral. More in today's showbiz recap.

February 4, 2020
Sonam Kapoor gave it back to trolls who asked her to explain an old picture of her father Anil Kapoor with Dawood Ibrahim. Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur's photos from Armaan Jain's wedding have gone viral. More in today's showbiz recap.

Sonam Kapoor is often targetted by trolls on social media and the Bollywood actress makes a point to make them taste their own medicine. Likewise, when a troll asked her to explain an old picture of her actor-father Anil Kapoor standing beside Dawood Ibrahim the actress responded without mincing any words.

Read: Sonam Responds to Tweet Mocking Anil Kapoor's Pic with Dawood Ibrahim, Says 'Hope Lord Ram Can Forgive You'

Kareena Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain married his long-time partner Anissa Malhotra on Monday night. Kareena and son Taimur were seen at the baraat function. The adorable mother-son duo posed for pics before heading for Armaan's wedding which are doing the rounds on social media and winning hearts of many fans.

Read: Internet is Gushing Over Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan's Pics from Armaan Jain's Wedding

Expressing her displeasure with Arhaan Khan, Rashami Desai confessed to her friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Bigg Boss 13 that it was "disturbing" for her to find out certain things about him. During the episode, Devoleena made a shocking claim, saying that she got to know from people that Arhaan was doing black magic on Rashami.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Claims Arhaan Khan Did Black Magic on Rashami Desai

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has lent support to comedian Kunal Kamra by not flying in IndiGo Airlines. He chose Vistara instead. Kashyap came out in support of Kamra after the latter was banned from four airlines including IndiGo, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet.

Read: After Ban on Comedian Kunal Kamra, Anurag Kashyap Refuses to Fly IndiGo

Manoj Bajpayee shared pictures of his ancestral home in Belwa, Bihar saying that his father had got it renovated and it was shining as a result. Manoj seemed proud as he claimed that he was delighted to be born in this particular part of the world.

Read: Manoj Bajpayee Shares Pics of Renovated Ancestral Home in Bihar, Says 'Missing My Village Already'

