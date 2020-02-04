Take the pledge to vote

Sonam Responds to Tweet Mocking Anil Kapoor's Pic with Dawood Ibrahim, Says 'Hope Lord Ram Can Forgive You'

When a troll asked Sonam Kapoor to explain an old picture of her actor-father Anil Kapoor standing beside Dawood Ibrahim the actress responded without mincing any words.

February 4, 2020
Sonam Kapoor is often targetted by trolls on social media and the Bollywood actress makes a point to make them taste their own medicine. Likewise, when a troll asked her to explain an old picture of her actor-father Anil Kapoor standing beside Dawood Ibrahim the actress responded without mincing any words.

In response to the recent incidents of firing at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and the Jamia Millia Islamia University, Sonam had tweeted, “This is something that I never imagined would happen in India. Stop this divisive dangerous politics. It fuels HATE. If you believe yourself to be a Hindu then understand that the religion is about Karma and dharma and this is not either of those.”

Taking a jibe at her, a Twitter user wrote, "आप बहुत प्रखरता से अपनी आवाज़ उठाती हैं। कृपया देश को बताएंगी कि आतंकी दाऊद के साथ आपके पिता की तस्वीर का संबंध उनके कर्म से है या उनके धर्म से? (You raise your voice very strongly. Please tell the country whether your father's picture with terrorist Dawood is related to his karma or his religion?)"

Replying to it, she tweeted, "He went to a cricket match with raj kapoor and krishna Kapoor. And was in a box to see it. I think you need to stop pointing fingers and there are three that point back at you. I hope lord Ram can forgive you for being evil and spreading violence (sic)."

Condemning the recent violence at JNU, Sonam also took to Instagram to point out that she had avoided expressing opinions in the past as she felt she did not have the right to. Nevertheless, she added that now she felt the need to speak up to curb her fear of being remembered as the generation who did not take a stand.

