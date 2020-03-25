Sonam, Rhea Kapoor Wish Mom Sunita On Birthday With Adorable Posts

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor’s mother Sunita turns a year older today. Sonam, who is stationed away from her home city, owing to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, has wished her mother via social media.

Sonam posted a time-worn photograph to express love for her mother on the special occasion. In the image, which she added on her Instagram timeline, we see the mother-daughter duo twinning in black. "Happy, happy birthday my mama. I miss you so much. I wish I was there while you cut your cake and I wish I could get your hugs. I love you and I'll see you soon," reads her caption.

"Love you so much beta, I feel all your love always," she wrote. Sonam's sister Rhea also extended her best wishes to Sunita in an Instagram post. The stylist-producer uploaded two beautiful photographs. In the first image, we see a young Rhea sitting with Sunita at a function. Rhea shared their family portrait in second photo.

Along with the post she wrote, “Happy birthday to the sun in our solar system and the woman who taught me everything. How to love, how to be strong, how to be kind, how to dress, when to say yes and how to say no. I love you so much mom there’s no one like you in this world, I couldn’t be half the woman I’m trying to be without you in my life @kapoor.sunita”.

