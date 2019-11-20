Sonam-Rhea Kapoor’s Pictures from their LA Vacation is Siblings Goals, See Here

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her filmmaker sister Rhea Kapoor are setting some major sibling goals with the pictures from their latest trip to Los Angeles. To take a small break from their busy schedule and focus on their sisterhood, Sonam and Rhea flew to the USA and the pictures are a proof that they are having a gala time.

The National Award winning actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of the two dining together. In the caption, Sonam wrote, "Lunch for two please! ???? @mtnvenice prepared the most delicious meal for us! @discoverLA #discoverLA #LAtheKapoorWay also a special shout out to @ozcardagrouch for showing us such a good time and making us eat a great meal!"

And of course when two sisters go for a trip, there has to be a lot of shopping. In another picture, Sonam wrote, “Shopping, Sun & Sisters! Hitting up LA like a local with @RheaKapoor at @aviatornation. such a cool shop!! everything is made in Los Angeles !!!@discoverLA #discoverLA #LAtheKapoorWay”

Calling it a “delicious lunch” with the “best company”, even Rhea shared an adorable picture of the two enjoying a meal.

The two then went to Venice from LA and the pictures are as beautiful as the ladies.

Sonam and Rhea are among the most popular faces of Indian fashion. The two never shy away from experimenting with their clothes and always manage to carry them with panache.

