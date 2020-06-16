Sonam Trolled For 'Mocking' Sushant Singh Rajput on TV Show, Abhinav Kashyap Pens Angry Note

After Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt were trolled for seemingly mocking Sushant Singh Rajput in an old episode of Koffee with Karan, netizens have dug up a similar video featuring Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam had appeared on Season 4 episode 18 of the chat show with her father Anil Kapoor when she was asked to play a 'Hot or Not' game. Karan named actors, and Sonam had to say whether she found them hot or not.

Read: After Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Trolled Over Reaction to Sushant Singh Rajput's Name on Koffee With Karan

Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Dabangg and Besharam, has posted a lengthy statement on social media, in which he blames Salman Khan, his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz and their father Salim Khan, for sabotaging his career in the Hindi film industry.

In the statement, he also made clear why he did not return to direct the Dabangg sequel.

Read: My Films Have Been Sabotaged by Salman Khan's Family, Says 'Dabangg' Director Abhinav Kashyap

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor penned a husband appreciation post on social media for Anand Ahuja on Tuesday morning. Sonam wrote in the caption, "Thank you for being extra kind and loving today. I really needed it. Love you so much."

Sonam's post comes after she has been facing heavy trolling on social media in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on Sunday. The actress had shared a condolence message for Sushant and his family and later followed it up with a tweet that read, "Blaming a girlfriend, ex girlfriend, family, colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and f****ng mean spirited (sic)."

Read: Sonam Kapoor Thanks Husband for Being 'Kind and Loving' After She Faces Heavy Trolling on Social Media

Saif Ali Khan has expressed anger on people who have suddenly started showering love on Sushant Singh Rajput. Speaking to the Times of India, Saif said, “We don’t care about anybody. You know, it’s a very cutthroat line of work. But to pretend that you do care is like the ultimate hypocrisy and I think that’s an insult to the dead, you know, it’s an insult to the soul that’s gone”.

He further said if you genuinely cared about Sushant then observe a day of silence or introspection which would be sufficient than the outpouring of love.

Read: Our Industry is Cutthroat, We Don’t Care About Anyone: Saif Ali Khan

The International Space University (ISU) in France has paid homage to Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput in a statement, saying the news of the actor's death was "deeply saddening".

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. According to an official, Mumbai Police found out during the probe that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression.

Read: International Space University Pays Heart-warming Tributes To Sushant Singh Rajput

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

