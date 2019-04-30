English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonarika Bhadoria Shares Poetic Instagram Post for Co-star Shaheer Sheikh
Upset with the sudden shutting down of the show Dastaan-E-Mohabbat, Sonarika Bhadoria posted pictures with co-star Shaheer Sheikh, sparking speculation about their relationship.
Image: Instagram
TV show Dastaan-E-Mohabbat's lead actress Sonarika Bhadoria seems to be living with the pain of the historical saga being discontinued and wrapped up abruptly. Missing the off air show, Sonarika posted pictures with her former co-star Shaheer Sheikh, who played the role of Salim, on her Instagram page, heaping lavish praise on her co-actor.
The fans are left with guesswork on whether something is brewing between the two, who played Salim and Anarkali in the show. The caption with one of the shared pictures definitely incites gossip.
"Yun tune mujhe jo yaad kiya, tu mujhe kuch aur apna sa lga," she captioned the image in her Instgram story, in which both Sonarika and Shaheer are seen hand in hand.
The rumour mills got more fuel with Shaheer Sheikh reposting the Instagram images.
The historical romance drama was pulled down in the month of January due to falling TRPs. The entire cast and crew was left in shock. Reflecting the same, Sonarika had shared, "I'm really disappointed how Dastaan-E-Mohabbat ended overnight. None of us were prepared for this. There could have been a proper way to end a show. All this happened on January 1, so you can imagine how bad the year started for all of us."
She adds, "I mean there were people who were earning their bread and butter and had made investments and plans regarding their remuneration and suddenly this happened. Had the makers or the channel given us a notice, we would have been mentally prepared."
Currently, Sonarika is playing an important role in Ishq Mein Marjawan.
View this post on Instagram
