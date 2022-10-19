Song From Vijay's Varisu Leaked Online, Makers Take It Down

A song from Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu has been leaked on the internet. The makers, however, have been able to take it down. The song has been sung by Vijay himself and was supposed to be released on Diwali

Its release date was recently confirmed by composer Thaman S at the pre-release event of Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince.

In the clip, he said that he was filming a song from Varisu with cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, adding that it will be released on Diwali.

Watch the video here:

Varisu is among the most-anticipated Tamil films and the fans have high expectations of it. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial is produced by Dil Raju and is said to be an emotional family drama. Vijay is reported to be playing a different role in this movie. Rashmika Mandana will co-star with him in the lead role. This will be her first project with the popular actor.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Prakash Raj, Ganesh Venkatraman, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Sham, Khushbu, Sangeetha, Yogi Babu, and Samyukta will also play significant roles. Thaman will be composing music for the first time for a Vijay film.

Varisu is scheduled to hit theatres in January 2023. It is expected to be released on Pongal alongside Thunivu, starring Ajith Kumar. Vijay was most recently seen in Beast, which fell short of fans’ expectations. After finishing Varisu, he is expected to partner with the filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here