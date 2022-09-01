Song Joong-Ki Attends His Doctor Sister's Graduation Ceremony, Fans Say 'He Must Be Super Proud'

Vincenzo and Descendants of the Sun actor Song Joong-ki took a break from work to attend his sister’s graduation ceremony. The actor’s sister is officially a doctor and to celebrate the special day, Song Joong-ki’s brother took to Instagram and shared a picture with his siblings.

The actor’s brother, Song Seung-ki, first shared a childhood picture of the Song siblings and then shared a picture from the ceremony. In the childhood picture, Song Joong-ki and his brother were seen covering their younger sister and posing for the cameras. In the present-day picture, the Space Sweepers actor and his brother stood on either side of their sister.

While Song Joong-ki opted for an all-black ensemble, with a white cap, his brother was seen in a grey ensemble. His sister stood with a bouquet in her hand and wore a graduation robe. The sibling posed against the Seoul National University’s medicine department sign.

Fans of the actor showered him and his family with love. Many took to the comments section and also congratulated his sister. “Snu medicine what a gifted girl,” a fan wrote. “This is actually really super cute congratulations to Joong-ki’s sister, what a proud day for the song family,” added another. “Joongki must be super proud of his sister,” added a third fan.

On the work front, Song Joong-ki was last seen in 2021 hit K-drama Vincenzo. The actor is currently working on his upcoming series Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son (literal title). In the series, the actor stars opposite Shin Hyun-been. It is also reported that the actor will be seen in a cameo role in Kim Go-eun’s upcoming series, Little Women.

Meanwhile, Song Joong-ki has also been nominated for Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries at the 2022 APAN Star Awards for his role in Vincenzo. The awards show is slated to take place later this month.

