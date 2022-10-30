CHANGE LANGUAGE
Song Joong-ki Dating Kim Tae-ri? Space Sweepers Stars React To Rumours
1-MIN READ

Song Joong-ki Dating Kim Tae-ri? Space Sweepers Stars React To Rumours

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: October 30, 2022, 16:48 IST

Seoul

Are Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri dating?

Are Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri dating?

Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri were rumoured to be dating. However, their agencies denied the claims.

Actors Song Joong-Ki and Kim Tae-ri’s agencies have reacted to rumours claiming that they are dating. Earlier this week, rumours surfaced online that the Space Sweepers co-actors were dating. The rumours surfaced online after a picture of a man and a woman walking hand-in-hand, alleging that the people in the picture were Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri on a date in Paris. The faces of these people were not visible in the picture.

After the picture went viral, Song Joong-Ki and Kim Tae-ri’s agencies issued a statement denying the dating rumours. As reported by Soompi, Song Joong-ki’s agency High Zium Studio said, “Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri’s dating rumors are completely untrue.” Kim Tae-ri’s agency Management MMM also issued a similar statement. “The dating rumors are completely false.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri worked together in Space Sweepers. While Song Joong-ki played the role of Kim Tae-ho – Former Commander of the Space Guards and the first-ever UTS Genius, Kim Tae-ri played the role of Captain Jang Hyun-sook, the captain of the ship that the Space Sweepers were travelling in. The actors have remained friends even after the film’s release.

Earlier this year, Song Joong-ki made headlines after he shared pictures in which he was seen streaming Kim Tae-ri’s vlog and asking fans to shower her with love.

On the work front, Kim Tae-ri had a memorable year with her series Twenty-Five Twenty-One emerged as a massive success. Co-starring Nam Joo-hyuk, the series continues to be a talking point. The actress will now dive into the making of her new K-drama Demon.

Meanwhile, Song Joong-ki is gearing up for the release of his new K-drama Reborn Rich. Slated to air on November 18, the K-drama marks the actor’s comeback on the small screen one and a half years after he was seen in Vincenzo.

first published:October 30, 2022, 16:48 IST
last updated:October 30, 2022, 16:48 IST