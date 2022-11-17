Song Joong-ki Proves He's Aging Backward, Has Reborn Rich Co-star Shin Hyun-been In Splits With Cheek Heart

South Korean heartthrob Song Joong-ki is aging backward and we’ve got proof today! The Vincenzo actor on Thursday met with the media to talk about his new K-drama Reborn Rich. The K-drama marks Song Joong-ki’s comeback after one-and-a-half years. During the media interaction, no one could tell this handsome man was 37 years old.

For the interaction, Song Joong-ki sported a pink sweater with a white collar. He paired the sweater top with a pair of gray pants. He was joined by his Reborn Rich co-star Shin Hyun-been at the event. Lee Sung-min was also present at the event. The trio spoke about the show and then stood up for a photo op. During the photo op, the paparazzi requested the actors to strike a ‘cheek-heart’ pose.

Song Joong-ki was visibly unaware of the pose and sought help from Shin Hyun-been. He replicated the pose and joined her co-star for pictures. However, it seemed like Song Joong-ki was cracking a few jokes with the cameramen and his co-star, leaving her in splits.

Check out the video below:

This is really so incredibly cute 😭💖Cutest ever #SongJoongKi explaining how to make heart to #LeeSungMin and #ShinHyunBeen can't stop laughing! They looks really good! I can't believe Joongki really de-aged like it's 2010!! pic.twitter.com/yxnt2fCowX — Joongki 송중기 🕊재벌집막내아들 (@sjkwings1985) November 17, 2022

Reborn Rich is slated to premiere its first episode on November 18. The JTBC drama revolves around Yoon Hyun Woo, a loyal secretary of a chaebol (rich) family. He is framed for embezzlement after his death. He then has an Om Shanti Om aka Karz moment where he is reborn with the memories of his past life. The twist here is that he is reborn into the same family that blamed him as their youngest son. He plots to take over the company out of revenge.

