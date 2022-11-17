CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiMurder#IndvsNZ#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Movies » Song Joong-ki Proves He's Aging Backward, Has Reborn Rich Co-star Shin Hyun-been In Splits With Cheek Heart
1-MIN READ

Song Joong-ki Proves He's Aging Backward, Has Reborn Rich Co-star Shin Hyun-been In Splits With Cheek Heart

By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 18:26 IST

Seoul

Shin Hyun-been and Song Joong-ki at the press meet of Reborn Rich. (Pic: Twitter)

Shin Hyun-been and Song Joong-ki at the press meet of Reborn Rich. (Pic: Twitter)

Song Joong-ki's Reborn Rich is slated to premiere on Friday, November 18. Ahead of the premiere, the actor and his co-star Shin Hyun-been interacted with the press.

South Korean heartthrob Song Joong-ki is aging backward and we’ve got proof today! The Vincenzo actor on Thursday met with the media to talk about his new K-drama Reborn Rich. The K-drama marks Song Joong-ki’s comeback after one-and-a-half years. During the media interaction, no one could tell this handsome man was 37 years old.

For the interaction, Song Joong-ki sported a pink sweater with a white collar. He paired the sweater top with a pair of gray pants. He was joined by his Reborn Rich co-star Shin Hyun-been at the event. Lee Sung-min was also present at the event. The trio spoke about the show and then stood up for a photo op. During the photo op, the paparazzi requested the actors to strike a ‘cheek-heart’ pose.

Song Joong-ki was visibly unaware of the pose and sought help from Shin Hyun-been. He replicated the pose and joined her co-star for pictures. However, it seemed like Song Joong-ki was cracking a few jokes with the cameramen and his co-star, leaving her in splits.

Check out the video below:

RELATED NEWS

Reborn Rich is slated to premiere its first episode on November 18. The JTBC drama revolves around Yoon Hyun Woo, a loyal secretary of a chaebol (rich) family. He is framed for embezzlement after his death. He then has an Om Shanti Om aka Karz moment where he is reborn with the memories of his past life. The twist here is that he is reborn into the same family that blamed him as their youngest son. He plots to take over the company out of revenge.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 17, 2022, 18:26 IST
last updated:November 17, 2022, 18:26 IST