Song Joong-ki Reunites With Jeon Yeo-been At Vincenzo Wrap Party After 2 Years, Pokes Fun At Co-stars

Almost two years after Vincenzo wrapped filming, Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo-been and other stars of the hit 2021 K-drama reunited for a special wrap party. Fans would remember that the team couldn’t host a wrap party owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. With the situation better now, Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo-been, and others came together and had a ball!

In videos surfacing online, Song Joong-ki appeared in his best of spirits as he drank and joked with his co-stars. In one of the videos, Song Joong-ki teased his team for ensuring they come together. “Why so many of you are here? Don’t you have work to do??" he said, leaving everyone in splits.

LOL! Joongki during #Vincenzo wrap up party (after two years of filming)… "Why so many of you are here? Don't you have work to do?? " LMAO! His jokes never fail! I guess his black credit card suffered tonight #SongJoongKi pic.twitter.com/1alFaFOVe1 — Joongki 송중기 재벌집막내아들 (@sjkwings1985) December 14, 2022

The team also spoke about returning with Vincenzo season 2 but Ok Taec-yeon reminded everyone that his character died in the show. Song Joong-ki teased, “What should we do with dead characters?" A video of Song Joong-ki and Jeon Yeo-been talking to their co-stars is also going viral, leaving fans emotional.

A video from the #Vincenzo wrap up party. You can see Yeobeen at the back wearing green : Please do a [Vincenzo] season 2! (assuming this is Taecyeon): Im already dead! (Joongki): Then what are we gonna do about the dead characters? #JeonYeoBeen #전여빈 pic.twitter.com/Rnp6oyYedK — yeobeen files (@yeobeenfiles) December 15, 2022

MY CHACENZO OMG IM GETTING THIS AFTER TWO YEARS IM LITERALLY CRYING #Vincenzo wrap up party, and now it's officially the end of vincenzo pic.twitter.com/pLeHg8F87k— daisy han (@kdramadaisy) December 15, 2022

Several pictures from the reunion party also surfaced online, showing the cast members posing for selfies and other pictures.

Vincenzo was one of the most popular K-dramas of 2021. The show not only won fans over with its unique concept and performance but also won a few awards last year. These include Drama of the Year and Actor of the Year at the Brand of the Year Awards, Top Excellence Korean Drama and Top Excellence Korean Actor for Song Joong-ki at the Seoul International Drama Awards.

