Song Joong-ki's British Girlfriend Is Pregnant? Here's What We Know

Song Joong-ki confirmed he is dating again. The actor, on Monday, confirmed the news of his relationship with a British woman but refused to indulge in the details of it. Soon after the news went viral, speculations began doing the rounds claiming that the actor’s new girlfriend might be pregnant. The rumours stemmed from a video of the couple at an OBGYN clinic.

Several South Korean social media users claimed that the actor’s girlfriend could be pregnant. However, his agency High Zium Studio has denied commenting on it. As reported by TV Report, via Jazmine Media, the agency said, “There is no plan to respond to pregnancy rumors.” The agency said that they will not be acknowledging any other news besides confirming that he is dating.

Earlier in the day, his agency issued a statement about his relationship. “Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings,” stated the agency. “We hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship.”

“We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports,” they added.

While the identity is still under wraps, several fans think it is British actress Katy Louise Saunders. The reason is his recent Apan Star Awards acceptance speech. Accepting the Daesang, Song Joong-ki had thanked “Katy, Narla, Maya, Antes". As per an old Facebook post by Katy, Maya and Antes are her dogs’ names. However, it is also claimed that his girlfriend is not a celebrity.

News about Song Joong-ki’s girlfriend comes three years after he and Song Hye-kyo divorced. On the work front, Song Joong-ki was last seen in Reborn Rich. The show was a massive hit not only in South Korea and internationally.

Read all the Latest Movies News here