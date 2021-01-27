Song Yoo-jung Dead at 26: How the K-drama Star Gained Popularity in Her Short Career

K-drama fans all over the world are saddened by the sudden death of South Korean actress Song Yoo-jung. News broke on January 25 that the 26-year-old actress had died on January 23. Her agency, Sublime Artist, had confirmed the news.

Song Yoo-jung made her acting debut with the 2013 sitcom Golden Rainbow. She played one of the teenage leads opposite Kim Yoo-jung and Jung Il-woo, delivered some truly emotional scenes during the drama. She gained viewers' attention for her performance in another series, Make a Wish (2014).

In her short career, Song Yoo-jung managed to gain popularity with her K-drama roles and music video appearances. Her last TV appearance was in KBS’ School 2017, airing that same year. The drama was part of the well-loved School franchise, with this instalment starring Kim Se-jeong and Kim Jung-hyun.

In 2018, Song starred in boy band iKin’s music video for Goodbye Road. The melancholic melody and sad lyrics about a farewell hit harder in light of the tragic news, reported scmp.com.

Song featured in a popular web series in 2019, Dear My Name. She played a high school student searching for her soulmate. The drama is based on the premise that (almost) everyone has a "tattoo" of their soul mate's name on their body, which sparkles when you meet the person in question.

Most recently, in 2020, Song appeared in the music video for Nive’s How Do I as the female lead. She also appeared in a bunch of commercials in her career.