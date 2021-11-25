Songwriter Viveka Lands a Malayalam Number After Rajinikanth's Annaatthe

Viveka, who wrote lyrics to the groovy beats of Annaatthe, Annaatthe in Rajinikanth movie Annaatthe, is entering Malayalam cinema. He has a feel-good song in an untitled movie directed by Manoj K. Varghese, a former associate of M.F. Hussain. Viveka flew to Kochi to spend a few days there for work. He started his career in Tamil cinema in 1999, beginning with Nee Varuvai Ena. He has added 2500 songs to his credit so far.

Viveka wrote songs for the Tamil version of Allu Arjun movie Pushpa. He is happy that all these songs have become a huge hit in Tamil Nadu. The lyricist talks about Kerala and his first Malayalam film.

“I had been to Kerala many times in the past. This time around, it’s for my maiden work in Malayalam. I don’t find much big cultural difference between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. I have a fast Tamil number themed on hope for this movie. The song drives home the message not to lose hope, no matter what happens in our lives," he says.

Sankar Mahadevan and Sithara will sing the song set to tune by Sandesh Peter. The film is produced by Shafreen C.P. under the banner India Elements.

Though this is his first stint in the language, Viveka has a penchant for Malayalam movies. His watch list is replete with industry hits such as Angamaly Diaries, Sudani from Nigeria, Kumbalangi Nights, Home and Fahad Fasil movies. “I do not speak Malayalam, but I definitely can understand what others are saying. Both Tamil and Malayalam resemble a lot for their Dravidian connect. Malayalam does not seem alien to me. Moreover, I watch Malayalam movies with subtitles," he says.

Viveka has as many as 30 other films in the line up including Arun Vijay’s Borrder, R. Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Suriya’s next and N. Lingusamy’s upcoming film.

