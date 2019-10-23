Soni Razdan and Mukesh Bhatt React to Fake Wedding Card of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor

Currently, a number of Bollywood couples are immersed in romance and fans can't wait for them to tie the knot. One couple that people have been waiting to hear the wedding bells of is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. As a result, a fake wedding card of the two went viral on social media. Nevertheless, it was immediately called out by fans for having numerous errors.

One of the biggest errors noticed by fans was that Alia Bhatt's name was misspelled on the card. Not only that, her uncle Mukesh Bhatt was mentioned as her father. She was later questioned about the invitation but only laughed it off before denying its authenticity.

Her mother and uncle too rolled their eyes at the fake invitation and seemed to pay little heed to it. Speaking to Times of India, Soni Razdan said, "It's a non-issue. Please, don't give these miscreants more publicity than they deserve."

Interestingly Mukesh Bhatt, on the other hand, was saddened by the number of mistakes on the card. He said, "Alia is busy shooting for Sadak 2 in Ooty. I have got a call from all over the country inquiring about the same. How can it be real? It's sad. There are so many mistakes on the card."

This is not the first time that rumors regarding the Ranbir and Alia's marriage have gone viral. Earlier this year, similar rumors were floating around. Razdan had denied them adding that she did not want to discuss her daughter's personal life openly.

