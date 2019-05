Soni Razdan Finally Reacts to Rumours About Alia Bhatt's Impending Wedding to Ranbir Kapoor

Soni Razdan has dismissed reports of daughter Alia Bhatt's impending marriage to Ranbir Kapoor as "baseless". The senior actress was reacting to presistent rumours that often announce her daughter's wedding date, only to be refuted later.A lot has been written and scratched about Alia and Ranbir's romance. A few days ago, multiple reports claiming that the Bollywood power couple were planning to get married at Lake Como -- just like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone -- emerged online.Addressing the same, Razdan told IANS over phone: "It is a totally baseless rumour!"It was also reported that Ranbir and Alia were holidaying in Europe amidst their busy schedule. Alia has three films lined up, while Ranbir will start filming his upcoming movies soon.The duo is currently prepping for their upcoming film Brahmastra. Cupid struck the two on the sets of the Ayan Mukerji-directed movie, and since then, their affair has been the talk of the town.Earlier this year in an interview, the 26-year-old actress named Ranbir as her "celebrity crush", saying she's been smitten by him ever since she met the actor when she was 11.“I met Ranbir when I was 11, I had auditioned for 'Black'. Since then, I had a crush on him. And then he came in 'Saawariya', and I had already seen him."In another interview, Alia said that her relationship with Ranbir "is not an achievement but an important part of her life.""It's seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm."Follow @News18Movies for more