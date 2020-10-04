Soni Razdan Hits Out at Kangana Ranaut After AIIMS Report Rules Out Murder in Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Actress Soni Razdan hit out at Kangana Ranaut, who is unwilling to accept the AIIMS forensic report on Sushant Singh Rajput case after medical experts have ruled out any foul play or murder in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. In its report to the CBI, AIIMS has 'hinted' that Sushant died by suicide.

Responding to the AIIMS report on Sushant's death, Kangana wrote on social media on Saturday, "Young and extraordinary individuals don’t just wake up one fine day and kill themselves. Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life, he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him, he was mentally affected by being falsely accused of rape #AIIMS (sic)."

Young and extraordinary individuals don’t just wake up one fine day and kill themselves. Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life, he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him, he was mentally affected by being falsely accused of rape #AIIMS — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 3, 2020

Soni called out Kangana for sidelining expert opinion on Sushant's death as she wrote, "For those saying that ‘people don’t suddenly wake up one morning and kill themselves’ ... No they don’t. And that is the whole point. They suffer for many years and struggle long and hard before sometimes sadly just needing to opt for an out."

She continued, "Not from life. But from the suffering they’re enduring. Tragically that can involve suicide. Let’s not demonise mental health. Let’s please understand how important it is to address it as an illness. And don’t be scared or ashamed to get treated. It can save your life (sic)."

For those saying that ‘people don’t suddenly wake up one morning and kill themselves’ ... No they don’t. And that is the whole point. They suffer for many years and struggle long and hard before sometimes sadly just needing to opt for an out. — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) October 3, 2020

Kangana has also dragged in Mahesh Bhatt, Soni's husband and Bollywood filmmaker, in Sushant's death, as she alleged earlier that Rhea Chakraborty was seeking advice from the Sadak 2 director about Sushant's mental health.