Soni Razdan in Now-deleted Tweet Says 'Mahesh Bhatt Gave Kangana a Break', Rangoli Hits Back

Soni Razdan finally broke her silence over Kangana Ranaut's relentless attacks on her actress daughter Alia Bhatt on Tuesday. In a now-deleted tweet, Razdan slammed Ranaut for "attacking the daughter of a man who gave her a break" in Bollywood.Mahesh Bhatt launched Ranaut in the Hindi film industry with 2006 movie Gangster.Soni wrote, “Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break … she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abusing and hatred I wonder. Apart from character of course. Agenda ? What’s hers ?” (sic)Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel hit back at Razdan in no time, claiming that it was director Anurag Basu who gave Kangana a break in the industry.In a series of tweets, Chandel also accused Bhatt of hurling a slipper at Ranaut during Woh Lamhe preview.In response to Razdan's tweet, which she later removed, Chandel posted "Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house....please note that he doesn’t own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called ‘Dhokha where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office....but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night .... and she was just 19 years old." (sic)Earlier on Tuesday, Chandel took a potshot at actor Randeep Hooda after he lauded Alia Bhatt's dignified conduct in the face of criticism. In a cryptic tweet which could be about Ranaut's constant criticism of Bhatt, the actor said he was glad that the 26-year-old actress is "not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work".Chandel was quick to react to Hooda's tweet, tagging the Sarbjit actor and calling him "a permanent failure".Ranaut, on multiple occasions, has called out Bhatt for not supporting Manikarnika and even slammed the Raazi actress for refusing to talk on politics.