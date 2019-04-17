English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Soni Razdan in Now-deleted Tweet Says 'Mahesh Bhatt Gave Kangana a Break', Rangoli Hits Back
Soni Razdan finally broke her silence over Kangana Ranaut's relentless attacks on her actress daughter Alia Bhatt on Tuesday.
Soni Razdan finally broke her silence over Kangana Ranaut's relentless attacks on her actress daughter Alia Bhatt on Tuesday.
Loading...
Soni Razdan finally broke her silence over Kangana Ranaut's relentless attacks on her actress daughter Alia Bhatt on Tuesday. In a now-deleted tweet, Razdan slammed Ranaut for "attacking the daughter of a man who gave her a break" in Bollywood.
Mahesh Bhatt launched Ranaut in the Hindi film industry with 2006 movie Gangster.
Soni wrote, “Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break … she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abusing and hatred I wonder. Apart from character of course. Agenda ? What’s hers ?” (sic)
Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel hit back at Razdan in no time, claiming that it was director Anurag Basu who gave Kangana a break in the industry.
In a series of tweets, Chandel also accused Bhatt of hurling a slipper at Ranaut during Woh Lamhe preview.
In response to Razdan's tweet, which she later removed, Chandel posted "Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house....please note that he doesn’t own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called ‘Dhokha where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office....but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night .... and she was just 19 years old." (sic)
Earlier on Tuesday, Chandel took a potshot at actor Randeep Hooda after he lauded Alia Bhatt's dignified conduct in the face of criticism. In a cryptic tweet which could be about Ranaut's constant criticism of Bhatt, the actor said he was glad that the 26-year-old actress is "not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work".
Chandel was quick to react to Hooda's tweet, tagging the Sarbjit actor and calling him "a permanent failure".
Ranaut, on multiple occasions, has called out Bhatt for not supporting Manikarnika and even slammed the Raazi actress for refusing to talk on politics.
Mahesh Bhatt launched Ranaut in the Hindi film industry with 2006 movie Gangster.
Soni wrote, “Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break … she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abusing and hatred I wonder. Apart from character of course. Agenda ? What’s hers ?” (sic)
Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel hit back at Razdan in no time, claiming that it was director Anurag Basu who gave Kangana a break in the industry.
In a series of tweets, Chandel also accused Bhatt of hurling a slipper at Ranaut during Woh Lamhe preview.
In response to Razdan's tweet, which she later removed, Chandel posted "Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house....please note that he doesn’t own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called ‘Dhokha where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office....but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night .... and she was just 19 years old." (sic)
Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house....(contd) @Soni_Razdan https://t.co/SD22ztrQ29— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019
(Contd).... please note that he doesn’t own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called ‘Dhokha where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office..... (contd) @Soni_Razdan— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019
.... but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night .... and she was just 19years old . @Soni_Razdan— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019
Earlier on Tuesday, Chandel took a potshot at actor Randeep Hooda after he lauded Alia Bhatt's dignified conduct in the face of criticism. In a cryptic tweet which could be about Ranaut's constant criticism of Bhatt, the actor said he was glad that the 26-year-old actress is "not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work".
Chandel was quick to react to Hooda's tweet, tagging the Sarbjit actor and calling him "a permanent failure".
Ranaut, on multiple occasions, has called out Bhatt for not supporting Manikarnika and even slammed the Raazi actress for refusing to talk on politics.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tamil Nadu Govt Makes BIS Certified Helmets Mandatory When Buying New 2-Wheeler
- Malaika Arora's 'Awesome' Reaction to Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted Teaser
- IPL 2019 | Kohli Still Learning as a Captain: Katich
- From Amelie to Van Helsing: Notre-Dame Will Live on Through Hollywood Films
- Did Richard Linklater’s Film ‘Before Sunset’ Predict the Notre-Dame Cathedral Fire 15 Years Ago?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results