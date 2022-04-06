Soni Razdan Meets Helen After 20 Years to Make ‘Some More’ Memories, Witness Their Reunion Moment

Veteran Bollywood actresses Soni Razdan and Helen were spotted together on our social media feed this Wednesday morning. In her latest Instagram post, Soni shared a picture with the 83-year-old artist. Mother of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, Soni posted the picture on the media-sharing platform and added in the caption, “I think we actually met up again after more than 20 years. We share some wonderful special memories. And we’re on the verge of making some more.” Soni finished the caption with a bunch of hashtags that read, “Helen,” “Past lives,” “memories,” and “actors life.”

Soni’s Instagram caption hints at an upcoming collaboration between the two artists and fans are quite excited. Commenting on Soni’s post, actress Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Nice Soni.” Actress Vaibhavi Malhotra commented, “Beautiful! This will be one fun duo.” Casting director Shanoo Sharma’s comment on the post read, “I’m so jealous.” An enthused fan of the two actresses commented, “Wonderful two of my favourites in one frame. Mashallah you two look beautiful as always. Allah bless you both always with good health amen.”

As we look forward to more updates regarding the upcoming project featuring the two actresses, it should be noted that Soni was most recently seen in the Netflix series, Call My Agent: Bollywood. The series released last year and also starred Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor, Radhika Seth, Farah Khan and others.

With the upcoming wedding of Soni’s daughter Alia with actor Ranbir Kapoor, we can also expect the actress to be quite busy with the occasion. Soni and Ranbir’s mother Neetu, also happen to share a close bond as is evident from their social media interactions. It is reported that Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot at the RK House, in Chembur.

