English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Soni Razdan on Alia Bhatt's Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor: I’m Happy If She is Happy
Actress Soni Razdan spilled the beans on daughter Alia Bhatt's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Actress Soni Razdan spilled the beans on daughter Alia Bhatt's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview with BollywoodLife. She said, "It’s her personal life. Ranbir is a lovely boy. I think whoever Alia has dated before or will date, (it) is her choice and her life. I’ll always support her. But I think it’s not right on my part to discuss (her personal life) in public. As a mom, I’m just happy if she is happy."
Alia appeared to confirm her relationship with Ranbir on Koffee With Karan 6's debut episode for the first time, when Karan Johar commented on their the then-rumoured romance and the actress didn't really lodge protests.
Talking about the Sanju actor, who is 10 years older than Alia, Soni Razdan earlier told Hindustan Times, “Of course, we know Ranbir very well. We all know each other. I have worked with Rishi ji. I know Neetu and Ranbir. But Ranbir is a lovely, lovely boy.”
For Alia, her relationship with Ranbir "is not an achievement but an important part of my life."
"It's seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm," the actress said in an interview.
Without a doubt, Alia and Ranbir are couple goals right now. Cupid struck the two actors on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and since then, their affair has been the talk of the town.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Alia appeared to confirm her relationship with Ranbir on Koffee With Karan 6's debut episode for the first time, when Karan Johar commented on their the then-rumoured romance and the actress didn't really lodge protests.
Talking about the Sanju actor, who is 10 years older than Alia, Soni Razdan earlier told Hindustan Times, “Of course, we know Ranbir very well. We all know each other. I have worked with Rishi ji. I know Neetu and Ranbir. But Ranbir is a lovely, lovely boy.”
For Alia, her relationship with Ranbir "is not an achievement but an important part of my life."
"It's seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm," the actress said in an interview.
Without a doubt, Alia and Ranbir are couple goals right now. Cupid struck the two actors on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and since then, their affair has been the talk of the town.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi 9X With 48-Megapixel Leaks Could Launch in India As Mi A3: Price, Specifications And More
- Soni Razdan on Alia Bhatt's Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor: I’m Happy If She is Happy
- Avengers Endgame: Marvel Releases New Video With Captain America, Iron Man Discussing Loss After Infinity War
- Excited Amitabh Bachchan Whistles, Makes Video of Daughter Shweta Bachchan as She Walks the Ramp
- BJP Supporters Dominate Ads on Facebook, And we Know Because of The Transparent Political Ads Policy
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results