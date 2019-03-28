LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Soni Razdan on Alia Bhatt's Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor: I’m Happy If She is Happy

Updated:March 28, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
Actress Soni Razdan spilled the beans on daughter Alia Bhatt's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview with BollywoodLife. She said, "It’s her personal life. Ranbir is a lovely boy. I think whoever Alia has dated before or will date, (it) is her choice and her life. I’ll always support her. But I think it’s not right on my part to discuss (her personal life) in public. As a mom, I’m just happy if she is happy."

Alia appeared to confirm her relationship with Ranbir on Koffee With Karan 6's debut episode for the first time, when Karan Johar commented on their the then-rumoured romance and the actress didn't really lodge protests.

Talking about the Sanju actor, who is 10 years older than Alia, Soni Razdan earlier told Hindustan Times, “Of course, we know Ranbir very well. We all know each other. I have worked with Rishi ji. I know Neetu and Ranbir. But Ranbir is a lovely, lovely boy.”

For Alia, her relationship with Ranbir "is not an achievement but an important part of my life."

"It's seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm," the actress said in an interview.

Without a doubt, Alia and Ranbir are couple goals right now. Cupid struck the two actors on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and since then, their affair has been the talk of the town.

