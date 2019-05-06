Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Soni Razdan on Daughter Shaheen Bhatt's Depression: She Went Through So Much at Such Young Age

Actress Soni Razdan has two daughters with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt—author Shaheen Bhatt and actress Alia Bhatt.

IANS

Updated:May 6, 2019, 10:51 AM IST
Soni Razdan with Shaheen Bhatt. (Image: Instagram/Shaheen Bhatt)
Soni Razdan with Shaheen Bhatt. (Image: Instagram/Shaheen Bhatt)
After Shaheen Bhatt recently opened up about her battle with depression, her mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan says she was always worried about her elder daughter and tried to be her pillar of strength.

In a TV interview, Shaheen talked about her book Never Been (Un)Happier, in which she has articulated about her tryst with depression and how incidents during her childhood pushed her into that direction.

Talking about how she handled the situation, Soni told IANS, "I am a mother. Whether it is Alia or Shaheen, at any point in time, if they are suffering, I am the one who gets affected badly. I am the mother, and the emotional chord with my children is naturally strong.”

“So there are times when I might get sleepless nights because I am worried. Particularly in Shaheen's case, I was worried because at this young age, she went through so much,” she said.

"As a mother, that time I had to be strong, and take the right action to help her, to heal her. I did what a mother is supposed to do," she added.



On her latest film Yours Truly, Soni said, "When I was approached for the film, I asked the filmmaker, 'Who would be interested to watch a story of a middle-aged woman? I would love to be part of the story because it is the central character that nobody has offered me ever in my acting career, but who would be remotely interested to watch the story?'"

"That's when I got impressed by what Sanjoy Nag said... That every story has its audience and unless we make it and put it out there, the audience won't get access to the story. I think it is weird how people take the term middle-age.

"Everyone is middle-aged only. Because either you are new-born, a child, an adult and then for a considerable time of your life, you are middle-aged. So it is then only wise to look at it as a normal age group and a story cannot be categorised as a 'middle-aged people's story'," explained the actress, who has previously appeared in films like Mandi, Saaransh, Page 3 and Patiala House.

Since she has played her age on-screen, Soni said it was easier to relate to the central character in Yours Truly. "She is a loner but what was heart-breaking for me about Mithi is that she never got a chance to choose her life partner. We all are familiar with loneliness, even if you are young,” she said.

“When youngsters shift their base from their hometown to a new city, for study or work, even though they have friends around, somewhere you are bound to face loneliness. With time, you learn how to deal with it. You have to become friends with yourself first," she added.



