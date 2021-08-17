Soni Razdan on Kaali Peeli Tales: Happy to Learn Less Lines for Anthology, My Hindi is So Challenged

Kaali Peeli Tales, an upcoming anthology on Amazon’s free video entertainment service on it’s shopping app – miniTV - tells six entertaining short stories capturing the essence of love, relationships and complexities of life in the city of Mumbai. Directed by Adeeb Rais of Madmidaas Films, Kaali Peeli Tales features popular actors like Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Soni Razdan, Hussain Dalal, Sharib Hashmi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tanmay Dhanania, Sadiya Siddiqui and Adeeb Rais.

Each film in this anthology is 20-30 mins long. Adeeb Rais, director of Kaali Peeli Tales said, “Each of the six stories in the anthology present a different shade of love and relationships. From new love to rekindling a marriage, from infidelity to divorce, each story will take viewers on an entertainment journey replete with multiple emotions. Along with the stellar ensemble cast, the city of Mumbai adds an interesting dimension to each of these stories."

Talking about the shorter form storytelling, actress Gauahar Khan said, “For me as an actor, whether it’s a one-day cameo or a 45-day schedule, where you have to be the character every day, it’s all exciting. I recently did a film which is a story of one night and we had to wear the same clothes every day. That can be a bit tiring and take a toll on your mental health, but I think that is the joy of being an actor."

Soni Razdan, who is starring in a story with Vinay Pathak as her co-actor, said, “The only difference it makes to me is that I have to learn less lines, which I am happy to do (laughs). My Hindi is so challenged. But I can do a long film, or a short film, and have nothing much to do in both of them. That’s not fun either. If you are doing a role which you enjoy and relate to, that’s important, doesn’t matter what the format is."

Centered around the themes of romance, marriage, infidelity, homosexuality, forgiveness and divorce, each story offers a unique perspective on modern day relationships taking into account the uncertainties of today’s cosmopolitan and digital era. The symbol of Mumbai, the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi, presents a common thread across all stories of the anthology. The stories are titled as Single Jhumka, Love in Tadoba, Marriage 2.0, Fish Fry aur Coffee, Harra Bharra, and Loose Ends. It is slated for launch on 20th August, 2021.

