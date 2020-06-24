Soni Razdan Reacts Strongly To Nepotism Backlash Alia Bhatt's Facing After Sushant's Death

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has re-ignited the debate about nepotism, lobbying and favouritism in Bollywood on social media. Many actors, directors, writers and other emerging actors have come out to recall the "cruel reality" of Bollywood after Sushant's death.

The internet is flooded with angry comments for the likes of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan, among others. In order to keep trolls at bay, Karan, Alia and Kareena Kapoor Khan have also limited the comments on their Instagram accounts. The furore over nepotism triggered by Sushant’s death has also taken a heavy toll on the Instagram followings of Karan and Alia.

Now, Alia's mother Soni Razdan has reacted to the online outrage against the young actress. Soni has said that the same people who are "ranting" about the issue today will support their children if they want to join the film industry.

Soni was replying to a tweet by director Hansal Mehta, in which he had called for a broadening of the "nepotism debate."

“This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he’s been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking and shares similar values as me. Not just because he’s my son,” Hansal wrote on Tuesday.

Hansal continued, ‘He will make films not because I will produce them. I might not. But because he deserves to make them. He will have a career only if he survives. It is ultimately him and not his father who will build his career. My shadow is both his biggest benefit and greatest bane.”

The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also thise who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so ? — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) June 23, 2020

Replying to the tweets, Soni wrote, “The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also those who are ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so?”

