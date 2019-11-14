Soni Razdan Says Marriages are Workable if There's a Sense of Equilibrium

There are remarkable changes in the way couples view marriages. While there may be several reasons for this, Soni Razdan talked about why she thinks the perception is changing.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Soni Razdan stated that women becoming more economically independent is one of the reasons behind the changed mindset. She said, "While marriage served a purpose 100 years ago; that purpose may not be the same now. Women are not so easily taken for granted today. Having said that, there is no reason for people to not get married. Everything is workable if there is a sense of equilibrium in whatever it is that you choose to do."

Soni Razdan will be making her next appearance in the Hotstar series, Out of Love. The show stars Rasika Dugal, Purab Kohli, and Harsh Chhaya. In the show, Razdan will play Kohli's on-screen mother. The five-part drama series will follow the story of a couple whose marriage is under-pressure due to infidelity and lies.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijaz Khan, Out of Love will stream on Hotstar from November 22 onwards.

