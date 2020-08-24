Soni Razdan Shares Priceless Throwback Pic of Her 'Babies' Alia Bhatt, Shaheen

Soni Razdan took a walk down the memory lane as she shared a throwback photo with daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. While she could not remember exactly when the picture was taken, she guessed it was clicked 10 years ago.

Calling Alia and Shaheen the "best daughters ever," Soni wrote, “Flashback fun! Can’t even remember how long ago this was! Pretty sure around ten years ago... time flies. But mother-daughter love endures forever and always. #mybabies #mothersanddaughters #bestdaughtersever.”

Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan) on Aug 22, 2020 at 2:31am PDT

Soni Razdan and her family including husband Mahesh Bhatt and Alia, have been at the receiving end of a volley of criticism ever since young actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Alia, who debuted with Karan Johar's Student of the Year, has been facing backlash for allegedly riding on the privileges of an insider.

Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Sadak 2 has also been heavily panned for supposedly propagating nepotism in the industry, especially at a time when angered fans are seeking justice for the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.