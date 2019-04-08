Soni Razdan, Swara Slam Anupam Kher Over His Sly Dig at Artistes Urging People to Vote Out BJP

So some people from my fraternity have issued a letter for public to vote out the present constitutionally elected government in the coming elections. In other words they are officially campaigning for opposition parties. Good!! At least there are no pretensions here. Great. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gqnZBGNdKa — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 6, 2019

Actor Anupam Kher Saturday drew criticism over a Twitter post in which he took a sly did at the move of over 600 film and theatre artistes urging people "not to vote for the BJP."Without mentioning any names directly, Kher pointed out how some people from his fraternity were "officially campaigning" for opposition parties by releasing a letter for the public.He tweeted: "So some people from my fraternity have issued a letter for public to vote out the present constitutionally elected government in the coming elections. In other words they are officially campaigning for opposition parties. Good!! At least there are no pretensions here. Great."Kher's tweet didn't go down too well with netizens, as well as actors Swara Bhasker and Soni Razdan, who reminded him of "democracy".Reacting to Kher's tweet, Bhasker wrote: "Yes, it's called democracy sir."To which, he responded, "Agreed! As long as it is not confused with intolerance when others use it."Razdan also weighed in, saying "If you can align yourself to the present government, why would you think others doing the same is any different? Just curious."Kher quickly clarified his stance and said he was just making an "observation".More than 600 theatre artistes from across the country have urged the electorate to vote for "love and compassion, for equality and social justice, and to defeat the forces of darkness and barbarism"."Our appeal - vote bigotry, hatred, and apathy out of power. Vote against the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and its allies... Vote for secular democratic, inclusive India... Vote wisely," the statement read.Voting in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and conclude on May 19.