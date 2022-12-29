Soni Razdan Takes A Walk Down Memory Lane With This Nostalgic Picture With Mahesh Bhatt, Take a Look

Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt’s love story is no secret. The couple who got married in 1986 in an intimate nikah ceremony went on to become proud parents of Shaheen Bhatt who was born in 1988 and Alia Bhatt in 1993. While the celeb duo are revered by many for their timeless love, Soni Razdan recently took a trip down memory lane with her recent social media post.

On Thursday, the Monsoon Wedding actress took to her Instagram handle to share a black-and-white picture of her younger self standing next to Mahesh Bhatt who seems to be interacting with her. The photograph also captured Bhatt’s eye fixated on Soni in a loving gaze. The filmmaker is wearing a white shirt while Soni Razdan looks elegant in a simple white saree accessorized with a Kada. For the caption, the Saraansh actor wrote, “Blast from the Past(with heart emoji)".

Reacting to the retro picture, several fans were floored by Soni Razdan’s beauty and others were in awe of the timeless couple. One of them wrote, “Old is Gold!" Another one commented, “Ma’am you’re so gorgeous (with heart emojis)" Someone stated, “Two of my most favourite people(with heart emoji)" Another fan said, “Bhatt Saab(with heart emojis)".

Earlier this month, Soni Razdan had rang in for Christmas with her daughter Alia Bhatt and son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Not only that, the celebration was also marked by the presence of Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. The veteran actress had shared a picture of herself posing with her two illustrious daughters and she had written in the caption, “It’s a holly jolly Christmas. Also, a great time to get these two together at one time at home.”

On the professional front, Soni Razdan was recently seen in the Netflix show Call My Agent which was based on the French TV series that goes by the same name. Helmed by Shaad Ali and written by Hussain-Abbas Dalaal, the drama series featured Rajat Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra and Radhika Seth. Now she is all set to star in Ishaan Khatter’s war drama titled Pippa.

