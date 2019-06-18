Soni Razdan Traces Her Decades-Long Friendship with Neena Gupta in Then and Now photos, See Here

Soni Razdan took to Instagram on Monday to share an old throwback picture with actress Neena Gupta and producer Anu Ranjan which she juxtaposed with a current photograph of the three of them.

Sharing the collage, she wrote, “THEN and NOW ... 3 girls on a couch ! #friendslikefamily#friendsforever.” Neena too re-shared the image on her Instagram page.

In the images, it looks like the trio is still as close and happy as they were all these years ago and they don’t seem to have aged a day. Even after all the decades that have gone by, they still look radiant and are all smiles in each other’s company.

Soni was recently in London on a vacation with her daughter Shaheen, Neena and her daughter Masaba to celebrate Neena’s birthday. All four of them shared several images of their holiday on social media. The two veteran actresses go a long way back even professionally. They have worked together in films like Mandi (1983) and Trikal (1985).

On the work front, Soni was last seen in Ashvin Kumar’s poignant drama No Fathers in Kashmir, which released on April 5. Meanwhile, Neena, who is on an all-time professional high after the success of Amit Sharma’s family drama Badhaai Ho, has a slew of big films in her kitty, including Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha.

