Soni Razdan Traces Her Decades-Long Friendship with Neena Gupta in Then and Now photos, See Here
Even after all the decades that have gone by, Soni Razdan and Neena Gupta still look radiant and are all smiles in each other’s company.
Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Masaba Gupta and Shaheen Bhatt in front Masaba’s store in London. (Image: Soni Razdan)
Soni Razdan took to Instagram on Monday to share an old throwback picture with actress Neena Gupta and producer Anu Ranjan which she juxtaposed with a current photograph of the three of them.
Sharing the collage, she wrote, “THEN and NOW ... 3 girls on a couch ! #friendslikefamily#friendsforever.” Neena too re-shared the image on her Instagram page.
In the images, it looks like the trio is still as close and happy as they were all these years ago and they don’t seem to have aged a day. Even after all the decades that have gone by, they still look radiant and are all smiles in each other’s company.
Soni was recently in London on a vacation with her daughter Shaheen, Neena and her daughter Masaba to celebrate Neena’s birthday. All four of them shared several images of their holiday on social media. The two veteran actresses go a long way back even professionally. They have worked together in films like Mandi (1983) and Trikal (1985).
On the work front, Soni was last seen in Ashvin Kumar’s poignant drama No Fathers in Kashmir, which released on April 5. Meanwhile, Neena, who is on an all-time professional high after the success of Amit Sharma’s family drama Badhaai Ho, has a slew of big films in her kitty, including Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Calls Him Ridiculously Overprotective, Thanks For 'Great Skin Gene'
- Xiaomi is Making Fun of Other Android Smartphones With Notches, as it Promotes The Mi 9T
- Priyanka Chopra Rings in Mom Madhu Chopra's Birthday in Boston, Nick Jonas Joins Celebration
- Bala Devi, 1 of 7 Manipuri Players on Boycott, Receives Call-up to Indian Women's Football Team Camp
- This Couple’s Combined India-Pakistan Jersey at World Cup is Why We Love Cricket
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s