Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Soni Razdan Traces Her Decades-Long Friendship with Neena Gupta in Then and Now photos, See Here

Even after all the decades that have gone by, Soni Razdan and Neena Gupta still look radiant and are all smiles in each other’s company.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 9:39 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Soni Razdan Traces Her Decades-Long Friendship with Neena Gupta in Then and Now photos, See Here
Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Masaba Gupta and Shaheen Bhatt in front Masaba’s store in London. (Image: Soni Razdan)
Loading...

Soni Razdan took to Instagram on Monday to share an old throwback picture with actress Neena Gupta and producer Anu Ranjan which she juxtaposed with a current photograph of the three of them.

Sharing the collage, she wrote, “THEN and NOW ... 3 girls on a couch ! #friendslikefamily#friendsforever.” Neena too re-shared the image on her Instagram page.

In the images, it looks like the trio is still as close and happy as they were all these years ago and they don’t seem to have aged a day. Even after all the decades that have gone by, they still look radiant and are all smiles in each other’s company.

Soni was recently in London on a vacation with her daughter Shaheen, Neena and her daughter Masaba to celebrate Neena’s birthday. All four of them shared several images of their holiday on social media. The two veteran actresses go a long way back even professionally. They have worked together in films like Mandi (1983) and Trikal (1985).

On the work front, Soni was last seen in Ashvin Kumar’s poignant drama No Fathers in Kashmir, which released on April 5. Meanwhile, Neena, who is on an all-time professional high after the success of Amit Sharma’s family drama Badhaai Ho, has a slew of big films in her kitty, including Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram