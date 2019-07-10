Soni Razdan Was Pregnant with Alia Bhatt and Didn't Know it While Shooting for 1993 Film Gumrah

Veteran actress Soni Razdan on Wednesday took a stroll down memory lane, recalling her 1993 film Gumrah and how she had no idea she was pregnant with Alia while shooting the film.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, "Gumrah" starred late Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

"One of my favourite films and highly appreciated roles...I was pregnant with Alia at the time and didn't know it yet. And did that scene where I smoked so many cigarettes," Soni tweeted .

One of my favourite films and highly appreciated roles. Was such a pleasure to act with the incredible Sridevi. Highly cherished memories. Was also pregnant with Alia at the time and didn’t know it yet. And did that scene where I smoked soooo many cigarettes 🙈🙈🙈 https://t.co/cxZSZU6DD9 — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 10, 2019

She also reminsiced working with Sridevi.

"It was a pleasure to act with the incredible Sridevi. Highly cherished memories," Soni added.

Alia, on the other hand, is making news in regard to her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. The couple were recently in New York, where they spent time with Ranbir's parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu turned a year older today (July 8) and to celebrate her 61st birthday, Alia Bhatt sends out an adorable birthday wish. On Monday, Alia took to her Instagram stories to post a selfie with Neetu and wish her in the most adorable way possible.

"Happy happy birthday to the most beautiful soul @neetu54!! May you have the best day full of love, laughter and CAKE. Sending you the biggest and tightest hug possible," wrote Alia.

Read: Alia Bhatt Sends Adorable Birthday Wish with 'Biggest and Tightest Hug' to Neetu Kapoor

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more