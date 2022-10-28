Sonia Rathee Feels ‘Grateful’ to Have Collaborated With ‘Incredible Human’ John Abraham on Tara Vs Bilal | Exclusive

California-based actor Sonia Rathee began her acting journey with the third season of the relationship drama, Broken But Beautiful, where she shared screen space with late actor Sidharth Shukla. She followed it up with Decoupled, a Netflix original web series, starring R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla. And now, she is making her film debut with Tara VS Bilal, which releases today.

And what makes the slice-of-life drama particularly special for Sonia is the fact that it is being produced by actor John Abraham, who has earlier backed acclaimed projects like Vicky Donor (2012), Madras Café (2013) and Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran (2018). In an exclusive conversation with News18, the debutante says that having John as one of the producers on Tara Vs Bilal was quite ‘assuring’.

She says, “For him to have faith in the film just adds to our faith as well. And I definitely believe in his production house (JA Entertainment) and even the stories that he tells. They have come up with so many amazing stories and I’m just grateful that I got to be a part of one of them.”

What boosted her confidence and eased the pangs that every new actor go through prior to the release of their films was his support and advice, which stayed with her. Talking about it, she recalls, “We didn’t speak during the process of the shoot as much but we met when I got locked. And then we randomly met in between edits and thereafter, at the trailer launch. We do have conversations on and off. He’s an incredible human being and very humble. He really liked the trailer, which made us love it even more. He also told us the need to keep our feet on the ground.”

Ask her about how she bagged the film and Sonia says, “It happened like any other project. I made a tape on my own at home and then two days later, I got a call. Then I went into other rounds of audition. And then after about two weeks, they locked me. It was a very natural process.”

She further adds, “I found out who the producers are when I went into the second round of auditions. I didn’t know who my co-actor would be until afterwards. But I got along very well with Harshvardan (Rane; actor). He’s great.”

Tara Vs Bilal, which is set in London, revolves around two people with contrasting personalities, who eventually fall in love. And Sonia believes that the age-old adage popularised by rom-coms holds true to some extent. She explains, “But I don’t think polar opposites attract. Somewhere, your values and beliefs need to be similar. But habits and personality wise, I hundred per cent agree that people of different natures can get attracted to each other. If one person is very energetic and the other doesn’t want to be in the spotlight, it could be an interesting dynamic.”

So, what’s her thought on love? “I think there are different types of love and all of them are amazing. All human beings are deserving of love. It’s just about spending time with another person, understanding where they come from and their background, and really listening to them. Once you do that, you automatically start falling in love with their personality, whether it’s a friend, a lover, a partner or anybody really,” opines the 34-year-old.

