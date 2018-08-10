Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Adaptation Finally Announces Actor Cast in Main Role

Ben Schwartz, also known as Jean-Ralphio from Parks and Recreation, Rutabaga Rabitowitz in Bojack Horseman, and Dewey from the new DuckTales is to voice Sonic the Hedgehog in the 2019 movie of the same name.For a character that's all about speed, Sonic the Hedgehog has taken a while to announce its lead actor. We've already learnt that James Marsden of the X-Men franchise and Westworld will play Tom, Sonic's main human ally, and that Jim Carrey (A Series of Unfortunate Events) will become the Eggman, evil mastermind Dr. Robonik.Tika Sumpter (Ride Along) and Natasha Rothwell (Insecure) had also been picked before Ben Schwartz was revealed as the blue blaze himself.Jim Carrey had recently revealed, during a Television Critics Association event, that his role would be live-action.Debuting in 1991 as a fast-paced response to Nintendo's "Super Mario Bros.," the franchise has expanded to over 50 entries and more than 350 million sales and game downloads in the nearly three decades since. Sega backed out of the console manufacturing business in 2001, but partnered with longstanding rival Nintendo for a crossover mascot sports franchise Mario & Sonic.As it happens, an animated Mario movie is in development at Illumination Entertainment, home of the Despicable Me, Secret Life of Pets, and Sing movies.