Sonkashi Sinha Replies Trolls for Her KBC Answer, Dream Girl Song Pulled Down Over Copyright Issues

Sonakshi Sinha's appearance on popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 created a quite a buzz on social media after the actress failed to answer a simple question based on Hindu mythology epic, Ramayan. However, the actress is unfazed by the rash comments of trolls and says that she is enjoying the memes on her.

Read: Sonakshi Sinha Replies to People Trolling Her For Not Answering Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 Ramayan Question

Weeks after the release of Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha’s Dream Girl, the makers faced a setback after the Delhi High Court reportedly ordered to pull down the film's promotional song Dhagala Lagali Kala from the digital platforms, citing copyright violations.

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl Song Dhagala Lagali Kala Removed from YouTube Over Copyright Issues

Of late, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira has become quite an Internet sensation. From her debut play as a director to her photoshoot, everything the star kid shares on social media becomes a talking point and her fans can't stop lauding her. On Saturday, Ira took to Instagram to share a hilarious post with her fans. In the sets of pictures posted, she shared her "Saturday night expectation vs reality."

Read: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Saturday Night Expectation vs Reality Post and Fans Can't Stop Laughing

Director Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy", featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has been selected as India's official entry in the International Feature Film category at the 92nd Academy Awards, the Film Federation of India announced on Saturday. Soon after the announcement, the cast and crew of film and fans took to social media to laud the choice, making #ApnaTimeAayega as one of the top trends. However, many were disappointed with the selection and thought other films would have been a better choice.

Read: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer Gully Boy Goes to Oscars, Twitter has Mixed Reactions

Tom Hiddleston, who is known for playing Demi-god Loki in the films of Marvel Cinematic Universe has revealed that he too was the victim of a painful punch while filming The Avengers. It has now come to light that one of these scenes includes Tom Hiddleston being punched in the face by Chris Hemsworth, who essays the role of Loki's elder brother Thor.

Read: Tom Hiddleston Reveals Chris Hemsworth Punched Him While Filming The Avengers

Every year, the fourth Sunday of September is celebrated as National Daughter’s Day in India. This year, the day falls on September 22. The day celebrates daughters and their importance in the family. On Daughter’s Day 2019, let’s have a look how celebs decided to spend the day.

Read: Mahesh Babu Pens Down Most Adorable Daughters' Day Note for His 'Lil One Sita Papa'

Read: Ajay Devgn, Kajol Wish Nysa on Daughters' Day with Heartfelt Notes, See Posts

Read: Happy Daughter’s Day 2019: Meet the Famous Father-Daughter Duo of Bollywood

Read: Happy Daughters’ Day: 5 Films You Can Watch to Enjoy Different Types of Parent-daughter Relationships

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.