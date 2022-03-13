Sonnalli Seygall on OTT Platforms: We're Currently in One of the Best Phases, Churning Out Really Good Content

The COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst and somehow assisted the boom in viewership of streaming content which is directly proportional to the range and variety of web shows served over the multiple platforms available currently.

Thus, a range of streaming platforms is being offered to the viewers with a varied choice of genres, in different languages. In a recent interview with News18.com, actress Sonnalli Seygall, who stars in MX Player’s Anamika, shared that though the magic of cinema and theatres will never wane, the amount of content the viewers consume at the ease of their homes nowadays has increased.

Sonnalli shared that there’s definitely a surge in OTT content creation and web shows. She said, “If I have to also think of myself as an audience, my intake of shows has gone up so much. For the longest time theaters were shut so obviously we were consuming a lot of shows. Even after theaters have opened up, people are still watching the shows. Of course, films will never lose their charm, and people will still go to theatres to watch movies. But the kind of content we are consuming on OTT today has increased. And it’s only for the better because what it does is, it gives the audience a wide range of content to choose from. I think also the content is which is coming out is really good. I feel in India, now, we are in one of our best phases where we are churning out some really good content.”

The Pyar Ka Punchnama actress explained that because of these OTT projects, fresh faces are getting recognition, so much so that they are being offered films. She agreed that OTT platforms have provided newcomers an opportunity to prove themselves.

“In films, you don’t always see this happening more often, because, in movies, you need big names. You need names who have done a lot of films, but that’s not the case in OTT projects. In fact, it’s the other way around, and a lot of people are venturing into OTT. A lot of new faces have been picked up on OTT and their work has been appreciated so much that they are getting films. I think OTT is all credit-based, if you deserve it, you are going to get that,” said Sonnalli.

Sonalli’s new OTT project Anamika also stars Sunny Leone among others. On being asked about her experience of sharing the screen space with the Ragini MMS 2 actress, Sonalli shared, “She is a really lovely human being. She’s very sweet and very hardworking, and also a wonderful actor who has worked very hard for her performance. She has worked very hard with the language on her dialogues and on the action so it’s really great working with her.”

Anamika is a spy thriller and also stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Dev, Samir Soni, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan. It is directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Sonnalli stepped into Bollywood with a 2011 released rom-com Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then there’s been no turning back for the actress. She went on to do a couple of films including Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Boondi Raaita, Setters, High Jack, and Jai Mummy Di among others.

