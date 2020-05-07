Not Tired of Sonu's Love for Titu? Now, Watch Them in a Sequel

Film producer Bhushan Kumar, in a recent interview, has said that his family entertainers - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and De De Pyaar De will be turned into franchises. Adding more to it, he confirmed that a sequel to these two films is already in the pipeline.

“Yes, Luv Ranjan and I have a sequel in mind for De De Pyaar De. We are definitely doing Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 2, it’s a great franchise to take forward,” Bhushan told Mumbai Mirror.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety featured Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. It revolved around the concept of 'romance vs bromance'.

Whereas, De De Pyaar De starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film explored the romance between a 50-year-old man and a 26-year-old girl and details his attempts at trying to make his family accept their relationship.

Meanwhile, Bhushan is also looking forward to the release of Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film was in the final leg of shooting before the lockdown was announced.

Talking about the delay of films due to the pandemic, he said, “Yes, it’s a financial blow, but then, the whole world is suffering. Luckily, we don’t take loans from banks, so the interest isn’t mounting. At the moment, none of us know when this will end. Even after normalcy returns, it is not clear if the audience will visit the theatres or the fear factor will stop them."

Follow @News18Movies for more

