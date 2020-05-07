MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Not Tired of Sonu's Love for Titu? Now, Watch Them in a Sequel

Not Tired of Sonu's Love for Titu? Now, Watch Them in a Sequel

'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and 'De De Pyaar De' will be turned into franchises, producer Bhushan Kumar has confirmed.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 2:29 PM IST
Share this:

Film producer Bhushan Kumar, in a recent interview, has said that his family entertainers - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and De De Pyaar De will be turned into franchises. Adding more to it, he confirmed that a sequel to these two films is already in the pipeline.

“Yes, Luv Ranjan and I have a sequel in mind for De De Pyaar De. We are definitely doing Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 2, it’s a great franchise to take forward,” Bhushan told Mumbai Mirror.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety featured Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. It revolved around the concept of 'romance vs bromance'.

Whereas, De De Pyaar De starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film explored the romance between a 50-year-old man and a 26-year-old girl and details his attempts at trying to make his family accept their relationship.

Meanwhile, Bhushan is also looking forward to the release of Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film was in the final leg of shooting before the lockdown was announced.

Talking about the delay of films due to the pandemic, he said, “Yes, it’s a financial blow, but then, the whole world is suffering. Luckily, we don’t take loans from banks, so the interest isn’t mounting. At the moment, none of us know when this will end. Even after normalcy returns, it is not clear if the audience will visit the theatres or the fear factor will stop them."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading