Sonu Nigam Attacked: MLA Prakash Phaterpekar's Daughter Apologises, Says 'Fan Moment Gone Wrong'

On Monday night, shocking videos of Sonu Nigam and a few members of his team being attacked at a concert in Mumbai went viral. It was eventually revealed that the scuffle took place after MLA Prakash Phaterpekar’s son Swapnil Phaterpekar wanted to take a picture with Sonu but his bodyguards stepped in. A complaint has been filed in the matter, with one person named in the FIR. Prakash Phaterpekar’s daughter Suprada Phaterpekar, who was also part of the organiser’s team for the concert, has now reacted to the incident.

Taking to Twitter, she addressed the incident head-on and revealed that she apologised to Sonu and rushed the injured person to the hospital immediately. “As organiser of the Chembur festival, I wish to shed light on some facts about the unfortunate incident that occurred at the end of Chembur Festival 2023. While Shri Sonu Nigam was being hurriedly ushered off the stage after delivering his performance, my brother was trying to take a selfie with him. Due to the rush & furore, there was a commotion that ensued. The person who fell was taken to Zen hospital & was discharged after examination," she tweeted.

As organiser of the Chembur festival, I wish to shed light on some facts about the unfortunate incident that occurred at the end of Chembur Festival 2023.While Shri Sonu Nigam was being hurriedly ushered off the stage after delivering his performance ( 1/3 ) — Suprada Phaterpekar (@suprada17) February 20, 2023

“Shri Sonu Nigam is unhurt. On behalf of the organisation team, we have officially apologised to Sonu sir & his team for the unpleasant incident. Please donot believe any baseless rumours and those who are trying to politicize the matter," she added.

Speaking with ANI, Suprada shed more light on the incident. She said, “My brother wanted to click a selfie with Sonu Nigam, & when he was doing so, there was a dispute b/w him & Sonu Nigam’s bodyguard. It was just a fan moment gone wrong. We later apologized to Sonu Nigam as well. During the tussle, a person fell from the stage. We took him to the hospital and after that Sonu Nigam went to the police. There is nothing to politicise, it was not related to Azaan or the loudspeaker issue. My brother will cooperate with the Police."

According to India TV, a FIR against Swapnil Phaterpekar under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), has been registered based on Sonu Nigam’s complaint.

Speaking with the media after registering his complaint, Sonu Nigam said that his intention to file the case was only to urge people to ‘think about forcefully taking selfies and causing scuffle.’

Read all the Latest Movies News here