Sonu Nigam Birthday: The 5 Absolute Best Songs from the Singer

In honour of Sonu Nigam's 46th birthday, we're looking back at his five most memorable songs.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 30, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
Sonu Nigam Birthday: The 5 Absolute Best Songs from the Singer
A file photo of Sonu Nigam.
Often regarded as the 'Modern Rafi', Sonu Nigam has one of the most recognisable and greatest voices in Indian music. Throughout his nearly 30-year career, Nigam has wowed fans with his timeless melodies and moving ballads like Satrangi Re, Mujhe Raat Din Bas, Kal Ho Na Ho, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin and Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin.

Nigam started his career with a track in 1990 film Janam but it never released. His first released song was O Aasman Wale from the 1993 movie Aaja Meri Jaan. But it was his track Sandese Aate Hai in JP Dutta's Border that skyrocketed him to massive critical as well as commercial fame. He's enjoyed immense popularity and renown in the years since, consistently remaining one of the highest-paid singers in India.

In honour of his 46th birthday, we're looking back at his five most memorable songs:

Sandese Aate Hai: Singing to the Anu Malik composition alongside Roopkumar Rathod, this song from the 1997 JP Dutta film catapulted Nigam to fame in Bollywood.

Yeh Dil Deewana: The Subhas Ghai directorial, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhary and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles, saw Nigam singing for Nadeem-Shravan and winning his first Filmfare award.

Suraj Hua Maddham: The song, picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, saw Nigam lending his effervescent vocals to SRK.

Satrangi Re: Satrangi Re, one of the most iconic songs sung by Nigam, was composed by Oscar-winning music director A R Rahman for Mani Ratnam's Dil Se.

Kal Ho Naa Ho: Featuring Nigam's signature powerful vocals and Javed Akhtar's magical lyrics, the song was a massive hit nationwide.

