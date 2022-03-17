Sonu Nigam Calls Himself 'Grand Daddy' of Music Reality Shows: 'I Turned Down Lot of Hindi Shows'

The versatile playback singer of the Indian music industry, Sonu Nigam has been seen as a judge in several seasons of many singing reality shows, like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Indian Idol. However, for quite some time, the singer with a magical voice refrained from participating in any Hindi reality singing shows. And now, Nigam, who was last seen judging the season 9 of singing reality show Indian Idol along with singer and music director Anu Malik, and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, has revealed why he has been refusing all the offers that have been coming his way.

While addressing the media at an event in Mumbai recently, Nigam called himself “the grand-daddy of music reality shows" and said that he has been turning down the offers of Hindi reality shows because he is ‘tired’ of being told to praise the contestants unnecessarily. He added that 22 years back he hosted a reality show because ‘there wasn’t any of such show’, but as the time passed, he has been part of many such shows as a host and a judge.

Advertisement

“I am the grand-daddy of music reality shows. Whenever there is a new Hindi music show, I am being approached but I turn it down. I turned down a lot of Hindi shows. I am tired of being asked to say the same old things on the show and praising a contestant when the song isn’t good. I don’t like that. I don’t look forward to earning money and I don’t see the necessity of being a part of a show just for the sake of it. So I don’t say yes to Hindi shows these days,” Sonu Nigam was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho singer, who is presently judging a Bengali reality show titled Super Singer Season 3 along with Kumar Sanu and Kaushiki Chakraborty, stated that he “instantly decided to be a part” of the Bengali show, as he had more expectations. Earlier, this year he has been honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.