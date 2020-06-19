Sonu Nigam Calls Out 'Music Mafia' in Bollywood, Warns About 'Suicides in Music Industry'

Amid the ongoing outrage directed towards the work culture in the Hindi film industry in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide on June 14, playback singer Sonu Nigam draws attention towards the 'music mafia' that has been destroying the careers of young and aspiring singers, lyricists and composers in Bollywood.

In his candid video, Sonu calls out music labels for signing only playback artists and composers who are associated with them. He also says that lyrics writers are paid peanuts for their work. In the long address, Sonu also sheds light on how music labels surpass directors and producers and arm twist them into putting songs of their choice in the album, even if its not required. He also adds that there are 'two music companies' that are calling the shots on who will sing in a film and who will not. "I have seen frustration in the eyes, voice and words of news singers, composers and lyrics writers. They cry tears of blood," Sonu further says.

Sonu points out in the video that many artists also lose out on work because actors who call the shots on their movies often recommend against working with singers and composers with whom the concerned stars do not share a good equation. He also adds that he is working in the Bollywood industry since 1991 and is himself called for dubbing for songs even when in reality it will be recorded in someone else's voice. Many burning questions on how music labels have established a monopoly in the industry are raised by Sonu in the video while he also sympathises with younger generation artists and their plight in the industry.

Sonu also warns that people may soon hear of suicides in the music industry as well. Check out Sonu's complete video in which he is being openly critical of the music industry in Bollywood.

