Sonu Nigam, Family Test Positive for Covid-19 in Dubai: People Will Have to Live With It

A number of Indian celebrities have tested positive for the noble, coronavirus in the last week and the latest to join the list is Sonu Nigam. The ace Bollywood singer, on Tuesday, took to social media to inform everyone that he, along with his wife Madhurima Nigam and Nevaan Nigam have contracted the virus. He shared a video on Instagram where he says, “I am in Dubai. I had to come to India to perform in Bhubaneswar and shoot for Super Singer season 3. I got myself tested and I was Covid positive. I got myself retested, I was still positive. I got myself retested, retested retested and I still turned out to be positive. But I think people will have to live with it. I have done concerts in the viral and bad throat and this is much better than that. I am COVID positive but I am not dying. My throat is also fine. But I feel bad for the people who have faced loss because of me."

A lot of celebrities have contracted the virus in the last couple of days including Delnaaz Irani, Drashti Dhami, The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti, producer Ekta Kapoor, actor John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal, actor Prem Chopra and wife Uma Chopra.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently recovered, stars like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Shanaya Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta and others are currently recovering from Covid-19. Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula and cousin Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani also tested positive for the novel coronavirus recently.

