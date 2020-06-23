Sonu Nigam Gets Support from Singers, Deepika Padukone Reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput's Videos Circulating Online

After Sonu Nigam called out 'two companies' for calling the shots in the music industry in Bollywood, playback singers Adnan Sami and Alisha Chinai also came out in support of Sonu.

Read: Pooja Banerjee Says Parth Samthaan, Sahil Anand Checked up on Her Everyday After 'Nach Baliye' Injury

Also read: Sushmita Sen’s Fan Imagines Her 'Aarya' Character as 'The Godmother' in Tribute Art, See Pics

In another news, Deepika Padukone scolded a Bollywood paparazzi channel on social media for posting late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's videos online.

Read: Here's What Abhishek Bachchan Has to Say About Aishwarya Rai's Dedication in Raavan

Also read: When Priyanka Chopra Said 'Bollywood and Nepotism Go Hand in Hand'

Also, Sidharth Shukla reveals what he is looking for in his ideal romantic partner.

Read: Bhumika Chawla Remembers MS Dhoni Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput, Asks Fans to Stop Blame Game

Also read: Tahira Kashyap Expresses Her Love For Cycling, Says it is Therapy For Mental Well-being

Scroll below for more news and highlights from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Deepika Padukone took notice of a video that showed late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s body being taken from the hospital to the crematorium circulating online and objected to it.

Read: Deepika Padukone Blasts Paparazzi For Posting Sushant Singh Rajput's Videos Sans Family's Consent

Also read: When Sushant Singh Rajput Featured with Kendall Jenner on Magazine Cover

After Sonu Nigam aired his opinions on the music industry in Bollywood via video posts, singers Adnan Sami and Alisha Chinai have now spoken up against the monopoly in the music industry.

Read: After Sonu Nigam, Adnan Sami and Alisha Chinai Call Out 'Music and Movie Mafia'

Also read: Nysa Devgn is Spitting Image of Kajol in This Throwback Pic

Two contradictory hashtags have been trending on Twitter all Monday. The first, #BoycottKhans, demands the Khans be shunned from Bollywood, in response to the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput who, netizens feel was a victim of nepotism and power play. The other trending hashtag read #SupportSelfMadeSRK, mostly coming from the fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Read: As Debate on Nepotism in Bollywood Continues, #BoycottKhans and #SupportSelfMadeSRK Trend on Twitter

Also read: I Was On That Edge: Bigg Boss 12's Sreesanth Opens Up On Depression After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla revealed he will fall for someone with a ‘good heart’ and is looking beyond external beauty and looks.

Read: Here's What Sidharth Shukla is Looking for in His Romantic Partner

Also read: 'Don't Worry I'm Not Dying', Says Neha Kakkar as She Announces Social Media Break for Some Days

Actress Raveena Tandon recently schooled a social media user who mocked Indian army soldiers saying, "valour in wars is not your cup of tea."

Read: Raveena Tandon Schools Netizen for Mocking Indian Army Soldiers

Also read: Video of Sushant Singh Rajput Writing with Both Hands Goes Viral

Check back tomorrow for more news and updates from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more