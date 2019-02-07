Sonu Nigam Gets Swollen Eye Due to Sea Food Allergy, Shares Hospital Photo on Instagram

Sonu Nigam has an advice for everyone—never take your allergies lightly.The singer, known to have sung for several popular films over the years, including Pardes, Kal Ho Na Ho, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Agneepath, Border, Dil Se and Fanaa, was recently admitted to the ICU of Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, courtesy severe allergy that he got after eating sea food.Nigam took to Instagram on Wednesday to share two photos of himself—one a close-up shot of his face showing his swollen eye, the other of him lying on the hospital bed with an oxygen mask on.Thanking his fans and well-wishers of inquiring about his health, he wrote alongside the photos, “Thanks for your concern and love. Now that you know that I am returning back from Jeypore Orissa after managing a concert last night, I now don't mind sharing how I was the day before yesterday. 😇“Lesson for all of us, Never ever ever ever take a chance with allergies. Sea food in my case. If Nanavati Hospital wasn't nearby, my trachea would have swollen up further and lead to asphyxiation. Happy and Healthy life to everyone (sic).”Nigam has lately been embroiled in several controversies for his comments on the #MeToo movement and Pakistani singers performing in India. Addressing them, he earlier told Hindustan Times, “"The day I know I speak wrong, I will shut up automatically about it."*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.