Sonu Nigam Hospitalised in Kathmandu for Acute Back Pain

Singer Sonu Nigam, who flew to Nepal for a concert in Bokhara, has been admitted to a hospital in Kathmandu after he complained of acute back pain. The singer is admitted at Norvic hospital, and doctors are conducting tests to decide the course of treatment."He is admitted in the VIP lounge of the hospital and is being diagnosed for acute back pain. MRI is done and we are waiting for reports which will clear the further way for his treatment," reports quoted RP Mainali, Deputy General Manager of Corporate Communication from the hospital, as saying.Earlier this month, Sonu had been hospitalised for a sea-food allergy. He had shared pictures of him with a swollen face and an oxygen mask.The singer was also in the news after the Pulwama terror attack for posting a sarcastic video, going on a rant against the 'secularists' in the country. In the one-and-a-half-minute video shared on his Facebook page, Sonu asked the citizens of the country why they were mourning the CRPF soldiers who were martyred in the attack.“You guys should do what is appropriate by the accepted standards of this country. Do what the ‘secularists’ of the country are doing. Leave the act of mourning, over these events, on the RSS and BJP. Leave it to the nationalist organisations. You do what seculars do in the country,” he had said in the video.