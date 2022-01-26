Sonu Nigam on Winning Padma Shri: Want to Dedicate it to My Mother, She Would Have Cried a Lot

Singer Sonu Nigam has been conferred with a Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India. The Padma awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day in a statement issued by the Union Home Ministry.

Elated with the honour, Nigam says, “January 25 was a rather special day for me and my family. I’m very thankful to the Government of India for thinking of me as a deserving candidate and bestowing the Padma Shri on me. My heartfelt thanks to all those who selected me and suggested my name for this prestigious honour.”

Nigam began his singing career at the age of four, when he joined his father Agam Kumar Nigam on stage to sing Mohammed Rafi’s song Kya Hua Tera Wada. Giving credit to his family, the singer says, “I would like to thank my mother, Shobha Nigam, and my father, Agam Kumar Nigam. In fact, I want to dedicate this award to my mother. Had she been here today, she would have cried a lot."

The singer, who was trained by Hindustani classical singer Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, also thanks his teachers for making him what he is today. “I would also take this opportunity to fold my hands before my gurus who have taught me so much. Whatever I know today is because of them and their blessings. Watching and listening to them has been a learning experience for me. My sincere gratitude to my friends and colleagues who have been a part of my journey, and my family who is my pillar of support," he adds.

In his career spanning nearly three decades, Sonu Nigam has been a playback singer for several hit films starring the biggest stars of India, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He has also produced independent albums and several of his indi-pop songs are still popular.

