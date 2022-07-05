Sonu Nigam Performs At KK's Last Concert Venue, Ensures 'Better Management'

Sonu Nigam recently performed at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata, the same venue that saw the beloved singer KK’s untimely demise in May this year. However, while performing at the venue Sonu and his team lead the change and ensured ‘better management’. Reportedly, the singer pressed for timely availability of medical facilities, better management, and fully functioning equipment that would ensure no artist would ever again face any consequences of an ill-functioning auditorium system and dubious protocols.

A source close to Sonu Nigam said, “Throughout Sonu’s illustrious career, he has been a pioneer for change. He has always stood up for what is right and that is one of many qualities his fans love about him. In case of live concerts, better management and timely medical aid is imperative. I am hoping that when a singer of Sonu’s stature leads the way, the process is expedited.”

While performing in the auditorium, Sonu Nigam also remembered KK and also asked the audience to observe two minutes of silence in memory of the late singer. “Sonu and KK shared a mutual respect for one another’s work due to which Sonu, in the midst of his performance fondly remembered the singer and asked members of the audience to observe two minutes of silence in his memory. Sonu also said that despite the innumerable shows he has done, this particular show will be one he’ll never forget as this was the venue where KK performed for the last time and that his songs and all the memories he has given us all, will always stay alive in our hearts,” the source added.

For the unversed, popular Bollywood singer KK passed away on May 31 this year. He was performing at a concert in Kolkata when his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the hospital and was then declared dead. Following the news of his demise, fans blamed the management authorities of the auditorium and alleged that air conditioners were not working at the event or that it was too crowded.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.